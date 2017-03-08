Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer

March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology
officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc
in February as its chief information officer, according
to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
Clark succeeds Jay Vijayan, who left the electric carmaker
in January last year to start his own venture - Stealth Startup
Company.
Tesla was not immediately available for comment.
Clark graduated from University of Surrey with a master's in
science. He previously worked at Barclays Global Investors as
managing director and head of technology services.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported about Clark joining
the automaker.
(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)