UPDATE 2-Chinese man blames Tesla autopilot function for son's crash

* Tesla recently updated autopilot system to prevent
fatalities
* Says car in latest crash too damaged to transmit data
* Crash reported on by state TV
* Father of victim sues Tesla for $1,500, legal costs
(Writes through with detail from police, lawyers)
By Brenda Goh and Norihiko Shirouzu
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Sept 15 A Chinese man suing
Tesla Motors Inc after his son was killed while driving
one of the U.S. car makers' vehicles argues that the
responsiveness of the car's "autopilot" function was responsible
for the accident, his lawyer said.
Tesla's Autopilot, introduced in October, has been the focus
of intense scrutiny. The company said earlier this month that it
was updating the system with new limits on hands-off driving and
other improvements that would help prevent fatalities.
The lawsuit in China would be the first involving the
autopilot's role in a crash though there have been other
fatalities elsewhere involving the function, the lawyer said.
Gao Jubin's 23-year-old son, Gao Yaning, died in January
after crashing into the back of a road-sweeping vehicle while
driving the car on a highway in the northeastern province of
Hebei, according to a police report provided by the father's
lawyer, Wang Beibei.
The family believes the car - a Tesla Model S sedan,
according to the lawsuit - was driving in autopilot mode, the
lawyer said. He said they had examined dashboard video footage
and sought expert and other Tesla drivers' opinions.
"The autopilot programme's slow response failed to
accurately gauge the road conditions ahead and provide
instructions," according to lawsuit documents seen by Reuters.
Tesla said in a statement it was investigating the cause of
the crash, but has "no way of knowing" if its semi-automated
autopilot system was engaged at the time of the accident.
"Because of the damage caused by the collision, the car was
physically incapable of transmitting log data to our servers,"
Tesla said.
Tesla issued the statement after Chinese state broadcaster
CCTV on Wednesday reported on the accident. A dashboard video
shown on CCTV showed Gao's white Tesla cruising on a highway in
clear weather before crashing into the back of a cleaning
vehicle.
CCTV quoted road police as saying the car did not brake
before crashing into the vehicle.
Gao's lawyer said Tesla had been in contact after they filed
the lawsuit in a Beijing court in July, but they had yet to
reach agreement with the company.
Tesla, in its statement, said it had "tried repeatedly to
work with" Gao's family to determine the cause of the crash, but
the family "has not provided us with any additional information
that would allow us to do so."
The lawyer said Gao disputed the claim.
"The car is still there, and the data can still be
extracted. A consumer can't read the data, but Tesla could read
the data," he said.
The case has also been filed against the Beijing-based
dealer who sold the car.
Gao wants Tesla to pay him 10,000 yuan ($1,499) and his
legal costs, and for the company and its Beijing authorized
dealer to jointly admit responsibility, according to the lawsuit
documents.
The family initially sued Tesla for 1 yuan to raise public
attention, but increased their compensation demands later.
($1 = 6.6707 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI and Norihiko Shirouzu in
BEIJING; Additional reporting by Paul Lienert in DETROIT;
Editing by David Gregorio and Christopher Cushing)