Tesla fixes security bugs after claims of Model S hack

| Sept 20
Sept 20 Tesla Motors Inc has rolled out
a security patch for its electric cars after Chinese security
researchers uncovered vulnerabilities they said allowed them to
remotely attack a Tesla Model S sedan.
The automaker said that it had patched the bugs in a
statement to Reuters on Tuesday, a day after cyber-security
researchers with China'a Tencent Holdings Ltd
disclosed their findings on their blog.
Interest in car hacking has surged since Fiat Chrysler last
year recalled 1.4 million U.S. vehicles to fix onboard software
bugs uncovered by two researchers. They demonstrated that they
were able to gain remote control of a Jeep traveling at high
speeds in a dramatic video posted on Wired.com.(reut.rs/2deG3BE)
Tesla said it was able to remedy the bugs uncovered by
Tencent using an over-the-air fix to its vehicles, which saved
customers the trouble of visiting dealers to obtain the update.
Tencent's Keen Security Lab said on its blog that its
researchers were able to remotely control some systems on the
Tesla S in both driving and parking modes by exploiting the
security bugs that were fixed by the automaker. (bit.ly/2cMn5CP)
The blog said that Tencent believed its researchers were the
first to gain remote control of a Tesla vehicle by hacking into
an onboard computer system known as a CAN bus.
In a demonstration video, Tencent researchers remotely
engaged the brake on a moving Tesla S, turned on its windshield
wipers and opened the trunk.
"We have verified the attack vector on multiple varieties of
Tesla Model S," the blog said. "It is reasonable to assume that
other Tesla models are affected."
Tesla said it pushed out an over-the-air update to
automatically update software on its vehicles within 10 days of
learning about the bugs.
"Our realistic estimate is that the risk to our customers
was very low, but this did not stop us from responding quickly,"
the statement said.
It said the attack could only be triggered when a Tesla web
browser was in use and the vehicle was close enough to a
malicious WiFi hot spot to connect to it.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston, additional reporting by
Alexandria Sage in San Francisco; Editing by Andrew Hay)