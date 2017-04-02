Tesla delivers quarterly record of 25,000 vehicles in Q1

NEW YORK, April 2 Tesla Inc, the U.S.
luxury electric car maker, said on Sunday first-quarter vehicle
deliveries jumped 69 percent from a year ago to a quarterly
record of 25,000 vehicles, bouncing back from delays in the
previous quarter.
The company said of the total vehicles delivered, about
13,450 were Model S sedan and about 11,550 were Model X sports
utility vehicle.
Tesla has said it expects to deliver 47,000 to 50,000 Model
S and Model X vehicles combined in the first half of 2017.
In the fourth quarter, deliveries had fallen 9.4 percent due
to short-term production hurdles from the transition to a new
autopilot hardware.
Tesla had said production challenges, which started at the
end of October and lasted through early December, shifted
vehicle production towards the end of the fourth quarter,
resulting in delayed deliveries.
Ultimately, about 2,750 vehicles were missed being counted
as deliveries in the fourth quarter either due to last-minute
delays in transport or because the customer was unable to
physically take delivery.
In addition to the first quarter deliveries, about 4,650
vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of the quarter
and will be counted as deliveries in the second quarter, Tesla
said in a statement on Sunday.
Production in the first quarter also hit a quarterly record
at 25,418 vehicles.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has taken big risks
repeatedly since going public in 2010, but investors got spooked
after he said in February the electric car company could get
"close to the edge" as it burns cash ahead of its crucial Model
3 launch.
China's Tencent Holdings Ltd bought a 5 percent
stake in Tesla last week for $1.78 billion, providing the
company with a deep-pocketed ally as it prepares to launch its
mass-market Model 3.
The midsize, high-volume Model 3 sedan is due to go on sale
later this year in the United States.
Shares of Tesla closed up slightly at $278.30 on Friday on
the Nasdaq and have soared more than 30 percent so far this
year.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by
Sandra Maler)