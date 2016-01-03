版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 4日 星期一 02:11 BJT

Tesla says it delivered 17,400 vehicles in fourth quarter

Jan 3 Tesla Motors Inc delivered 17,400 vehicles during the fourth quarter of 2015 and a total of 50,580 for the year, the company said on Sunday.

The company delivered about 75 percent more of its Model S than during the same period of the previous year, Tesla said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Alan Crosby)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐