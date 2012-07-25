版本:
Electric-car maker Tesla posts $106-million loss

July 25 Tesla Motors widened its net loss in the second quarter to $105.6 million, compared with a net loss of $58.9 million a year ago, as the California-based electric-car maker wound down sales of its Roadster and began ramping up deliveries of the Model S sedan.

Revenue of $26.7 million was down 54 percent.

