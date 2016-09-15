Tesla wins energy storage contract with California utility

Sept 15 Tesla Motors Inc said on
Thursday it won a contract to provide a 20-megawatt energy
storage system at a substation owned by California utility
Southern California Edison Co.
The deal is part of Tesla's effort to expand its business
beyond electric vehicles into supplying batteries to store
energy for homes, businesses and utilities.
The system, which will be one of the largest lithium ion
battery storage projects in the world when completed, will be
able to hold enough electricity to power 2,500 homes, Tesla said
in a blog post on its website.
The project will be located at the utility's Mira Loma
substation in Ontario, California. Southern California Edison is
a unit of Edison International.
Southern California officials were not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)