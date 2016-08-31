Tesla says it plans to raise additional cash this year

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Tesla Motors plans to raise additional cash this year to help it fund development and production of its new Model 3 sedan and build out its giant battery factory, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.
The electric car maker said it planned to raise money through either an equity or debt offering, in a registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk previously had warned that the company might need "a small equity capital raise" in 2017. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
