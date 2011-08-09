Tesla names automotive newcomers as Model S execs

* Model S to debut in mid-2012
* Electric SUV, Model X, to debut in late 2013
DETROIT Aug 9 Tesla Motors (TSLA.O) named four
executives, none from the automotive industry, to help the
Silicon Valley company prepare for the mass production of its
Model S car, which is due out in 2012.
Tesla on Tuesday said it appointed Ravi Simhambhatla as
vice president of information technology and business
applications, Greg Reichow as vice president of powertrain
operations, Peter Carlsson as vice president of supply chain
and John Hillegass as vice president of design and retail
development.
Tesla plans to debut the Model S in mid-2012. It hopes that
the sedan will widen its scope from being a niche brand that
sells only the expensive Roadster sports car. The base model of
the Model S will cost about $57,400 compared to the Roadster's
base price of $109,000, before a $7,500 federal tax credit and
other rebates.
Reichow, who comes to Tesla from SunPower Corp SPWRA.O,
"will increase efficiency on Tesla's existing lines and
implement innovative processes for Tesla's future vehicles,"
the company said in a press statement.
Hillegass will help build Tesla's retail store network
after working for Pixar Studios, Stanford University,
Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N), Intel (INTC.O), and Apple (AAPL.O).
Simhambhatla was chief information officer at high service,
low-cost airline Virgin America, and Carlsson comes from NXP
Semiconductors (NXPI.O).
The Model S will have three battery offerings that will be
designed to have a range of 160 miles, 230 miles or 300 miles
on a full charge.
Tesla will phase out the Tesla Roadster in January 2012 to
focus on the Model S. The Tesla Roadster sports car has a base
price of $109,000. Most are selling at $140,000 or more.
The company plans to unveil its Model X sports utility
prototype in December. The Model X is due out in late 2013.
Tesla has about 1,400 workers.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall. Editing by Robert MacMillan)