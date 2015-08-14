Tesla says power line falls into Fremont factory

Aug 14 Tesla Motors Inc said a crane accidentally brought down a power line on its Fremont factory.

Most non-factory employees will work from the company's Palo Alto office or from home today, a company spokeswoman said.

Pacific Gas & Electric Corp, a California-based utility company, is evaluating the situation, she said.

Details of the incident or its impact on production were not immediately known. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)