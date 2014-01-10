Tesla upgrades car charging software, adapter to prevent fires

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 10 Tesla Motors Inc
is taking steps to prevent overheating of its charging systems,
including giving customers upgraded wall adapters and providing
charging-software upgrades, the electric-car company said
Friday.
The moves come after a November garage fire involving a
Model S in Irvine, California, which the Orange County Fire
Authority said may have been caused by a Tesla charging system
or by a connection at the electricity panel on the wall of the
garage.
At the time, Tesla disagreed with the fire officials'
findings, denying that the charging electronics were related to
the fire. A Tesla spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a
question on Friday about whether the upgrades were related to
the Irvine fire.
In a Friday press release, Tesla said that its goal was to
prevent excessive heating of the adapters used to charge its
cars. A variety of factors ranging from corrosion to
inappropriate wiring of electrical outlets can cause
overheating, the company said.
A December tweak to its charging software tackles the issue
through reducing charging by 25 percent if the charging system
detects fluctuations in power entering the vehicle, Tesla said.
"Tesla believes that this software update fully addresses
any potential risks," the release said. But as a precaution, it
said it would make available an improved wall adapter with a
thermal fuse for affected customers, staring in a few weeks.
Separately, three road fires in Model S sedans caused
Tesla's stock to fall sharply in October.
The fires occurred in Washington state, Tennessee and
Mexico. In the U.S. incidents, Model S sedans caught fire after
running over road debris. In Mexico, a Model S caught fire after
striking a concrete wall.
On Friday, Tesla's stock fell 1.23 percent to $145.72, up
from levels under $120 in late November but down from its high
of $194.50 in late September.