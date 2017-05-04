Tesla in talks to resolve issues with legacy Grohmann clients

FRANKFURT May 4 Tesla Inc said it is
seeking to resolve outstanding issues with legacy customers of
its Grohmann engineering unit after a takeover by the Silicon
Valley-based carmaker resulted in a shift in management
priorities toward Tesla projects.
Before being bought by Tesla in November, Grohmann helped
clients build highly automated and efficient factories,
including battery assembly lines for electric cars.
Grohmann's clients included rival automakers BMW,
Volkswagen AG and Mercedes owner Daimler AG
, before Tesla boss Elon Musk ordered the company's
main management resources to be devoted toward pushing expansion
of Tesla's production facilities.
"We have been in contact with every client for weeks on this
issue and are on the way to finding individual solutions with
each of them," Tesla said in a statement on Thursday.
The issue of how to deal with Grohmann's existing clients
resulted in the departure of Klaus Grohmann, who was ousted at
the end of March, only months after selling his company to
Tesla.
The electric carmaker is counting on Grohmann Engineering's
automation and engineering expertise to help it ramp up
production to 500,000 cars per year by 2018 through the design
of ultra efficient factories.
Founder Klaus Grohmann disagreed with Musk's demands to
focus management attention on Tesla projects to the detriment of
Grohmann Engineering's legacy clients, which included parts
maker Bosch Corp, chip maker Intel Corp, and
pharmaceutical firms Abbott Laboratories and Roche
Holding AG in addition to the German carmakers.
"We believe that Grohmann will honour its contractual
obligations toward us in future," BMW said in a statement on
Thursday, adding that it had not been formally notified about
any changes to the contractual arrangements.
Daimler and Volkswagen declined to comment.
