UPDATE 2-Tesla hikes pay to quell unrest at key German supplier

By Edward Taylor
PRUEM, Germany, April 26 Luxury electric
carmaker Tesla offered pay rises and job guarantees to
defuse labour tensions at a key German supplier, whose founder
and chief executive left the company late last month, German
labour officials said on Wednesday.
Klaus Grohmann, former head of Grohmann Engineering, a maker
of automated manufacturing systems, has left the company, Tesla
and German trade union IG Metall said on Wednesday.
Grohmann Engineering has helped Tesla rivals Daimler
and BMW build production facilities for
electric car batteries. Tesla agreed to buy the company in
November and it is key to the Silicon Valley carmaker's bid to
succeed in the mass market by massively ramping up output.
Since the takeover, Tesla has given job guarantees and pay
rises to the firm's 700 employees in the small town of Pruem
close to the Belgian border, under threat of strike action
organised by IG Metall, the powerful labour union which
dominates Volkswagen.
The union said job guarantees and the offer of employee
stock options have significantly reduced the prospect of a
strike. Still, IG Metall is demanding a collective wage
bargaining contract and improved pay. The union has complained
that pay at Grohmann is 25 to 30 percent below an industry-wide
collective agreement for the metalworker electric industry.
The head of Grohmann's works council, Uwe Herzig, said Tesla
had offered another 1,000 euro ($1,089) one-off payment after
Easter, on top of job guarantees, pay rises and stock options.
In March Tesla offered employees a pay raise of 150 euros a
month. This was followed up just before Easter with an offer of
10,000 euros in stock options for four years, and a pledge to
guarantee jobs for five years, Herzig said.
Herzig said Klaus Grohmann, under whose leadership Tesla had
planned to run the business, retired at the end of last month.
"In November we were told that everything would remain the
same, and then on March 31 we were surprised to hear that he
will retire," Herzig told a news conference, adding Klaus
Grohmann had not been seen at the company since then.
Herzig said the founder's departure had been sudden and he
had not had a chance to speak with Tesla Grohmann's new
management, despite efforts to reach out.
Tesla confirmed Klaus Grohmann's departure on Wednesday.
"Part of Mr. Grohmann's decision to work with Tesla was to
prepare for his retirement and leave the company in capable
hands for the future," a Tesla spokesperson said on Wednesday.
"Given the change in focus to Tesla projects, we mutually
decided that it was the right time for the next generation of
management to lead."
A Klaus Grohmann listed in the German telephone directory as
living close to Pruem was not immediately reachable by phone.
Tesla has pledged to create an additional 1,000 jobs at
Grohmann, which it has renamed Tesla Grohmann Automation, as it
seeks to increase output to half a million vehicles next year
from around 80,000 in 2016.
The union wants to see Tesla's management adopt pay
agreements and negotiating tactics more in line with what other
workers in the metalworking industry are getting.
Herzig said Tesla's acquisition of Grohmann made many workers
leery that the company would now stop doing work for other
customers, making it too dependent on Tesla's fortunes.
"We want additional guarantees given in more formal ways as
an additional assurance to the workforce some parts of which
need reassuring given the recent changes," Herzig told Reuters.
Christian Schmitz, head of IG Metall's Trier branch, said
concessions made by Tesla to guarantee jobs were
encouraging but they were not the collective wage and job
guarantees customary among German unionised workforces.
Guarantees to individual workers are easier to rescind than
collective wage deals that are binding for an entire workforce,
Schmitz said.
($1 = 0.9185 euro)
