Tesla says Gigafactory costs may exceed expectations

Aug 5 Tesla Motors Inc said the cost of building and operating the Gigafactory could exceed the company's current expectations.

The Gigafactory may also take longer than anticipated to come online, the electric carmaker said in a filing on Friday.

Tesla, which is buying solar panel installer SolarCity Corp for $2.6 billion in shares, unveiled the massive battery factory, the Gigafactory, in Nevada last week. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)