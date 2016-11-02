Tesla obliged to pay $1.7 bln to Panasonic for gigafactory cells

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Tesla Motors Inc had an obligation to pay a total of about $1.7 billion to Japan's Panasonic Corp as of Sept. 30 for electric vehicle battery cells made at Tesla's gigafactory in Nevada, the carmaker said in a regulatory filing.
Panasonic, Tesla's longstanding battery partner, agreed in 2014 to invest in equipment, machinery and other manufacturing tools at the gigafactory, which will make cylindrical lithium-ion cells for Tesla's cars.
Tesla has said it expects to start making batteries at the $5 billion plant by the end of the year.
The batteries will be used initially in Tesla's energy products and later in its cars. (bit.ly/2fcg6nq)
Tesla also said on Wednesday it had incurred about $608 million of costs for its gigafactory as of Sept. 30.
The company said in August it expected to spend about $520 million on the construction of the plant in all of 2016. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.