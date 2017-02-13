Tesla targets Middle East drive with Dubai debut

| DUBAI
DUBAI Feb 13 Tesla Inc has started
selling its luxury electric cars in Dubai, marking its first
foray into the Middle East.
Sales of luxury cars in the Gulf states are among the
highest in the world per capita, although some brands have
suffered as lower oil prices have dampened consumer demand.
California-based Tesla is accepting online orders from
customers in the United Arab Emirates, a pop-up store in the
Dubai Mall and a Tesla service centre being built on Dubai's
Sheikh Zayed Road, which is due to open in July.
Founder Elon Musk said on Monday that Tesla will open a
store and service centre in Abu Dhabi in 2018 and plans to
expand to Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia.
Musk declined to elaborate on his wider plans or timeline
for expansion outside the UAE at a press conference in Dubai.
Telsa's prices start from 275,000 dirhams ($74,884) for its
Model S, which has a range of 632 km from a single charge and
344,000 dirhams for the Model X, which can travel up to 565 km.
Customers who take delivery of the cars, which will begin in
July of this year, will be able to charge their vehicles at home
or at 28 locations across the UAE, which Tesla hopes to increase
to 50 by the end of the year.
Outside the U.S., Tesla's website says it is in Mexico,
Canada, Europe, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Taiwan.
($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham)
