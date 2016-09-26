Tesla and supplier Hoerbiger settle in court over Falcon Wing doors

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 26 Tesla Motors Co
and a U.S. subsidiary of Swiss auto supplier Hoerbiger have
agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by the electric car maker over
problems with a proposed hydraulics system for the luxury Model
X's "falcon wing" doors, court records show.
Both parties have until Oct. 13 to file a joint statement as
to the status of the settlement, terms of which have not yet
been disclosed.
Tesla and Hoerbiger have delayed filing for a dismissal
because certain conditions of the settlement will not be
fulfilled until Oct. 4, according to an Aug. 18 filing by the
companies.
Lawyers for the companies did not immediately return calls
seeking comment.
Tesla claimed that a hydraulic system developed by Hoerbiger
in 2014-2015 for use in the Model X doors, which open upwards
rather than to the side, was riddled with deficiencies, making
it an "unworkable engineering solution" that added costs and
"more than a year of wasted efforts." It sued the company in
January.
The lawsuit over the development of the show-stopping doors
shone a spotlight on the intricacies of Tesla's engineering and
the complex and dependent relationship with its suppliers. The
Model X luxury SUV was, according to Chief Executive Elon Musk,
"the hardest car to build in this world."
After its launch in September 2015, with a revised door
design using electromechanical parts from a new supplier instead
of hydraulic ones, many owners complained the doors did not
latch properly or that the sensors malfunctioned.
Hoerbiger in January denied Tesla's claims, saying it had
fulfilled the company's specifications and was not responsible
for the electronic controls related to the doors' symmetry and
overheating problems cited by Tesla in its complaint. It said it
was negotiating with Tesla over reasonable compensation.
Tesla had originally sought punitive damages for negligence
from Hoerbiger before dropping that claim.
Musk claimed not to know of Hoerbiger when asked by Reuters
during a first-quarter results conference call in May.
In its lawsuit, Tesla said Hoerbiger's proposed system was
prone to overheating, making the doors inoperable, and leaked
oil. The doors sagged and did not open properly, it said.
Moreover, "unanticipated complexity" in integrating the
system with the car added to assembly time and increased costs
above Tesla's expectations, it said.
