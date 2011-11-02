UPDATE 2-Tesla Motors beats expectations, shares up

* First Model S sedan delivery by July 2012

* CEO sees 230-mile range car as first offered at volume

* Model X sports utility on schedule, first sales late '13 (Recasts adding background, adds comments from conference call, letter to shareholders, updates share price)

Nov 2 Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) has yet to show a profit but its shares rose late on Wednesday after it reported a narrower third-quarter loss than analysts had expected.

Also, Tesla said it expects to meet margin targets for the Model S, the vehicle it is betting its future on, and that it will deliver the sedan to customers by next July.

Tesla posted a third-quarter net loss of 55 cents per share, better than the 59-cents-per-share loss expected, on average, by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and the shares rose 5.4 percent after the earnings report.

Tesla Chief Executive and co-founder Elon Musk reminded shareholders in a letter issued with its quarterly earnings report that the company has said it would not make a profit until its new Model S sedan reached volume sales in 2013.

Palo Alto, California-based Tesla reported quarterly revenue of $57.7 million, outpacing analysts' expectations of $47.3 million. Tesla also raised its full-year 2011 revenue forecast to between $195 million and $200 million, up from the previous outlook of $180 million to $190 million.

"We continue to have confidence in our long-term target gross margin of 25 percent for Model S upon realizing" annual sales of 20,000 vehicles, Tesla said in its shareholders letter.

Tesla has delivered more than 2,000 of its electric sports car Roadster, most priced between $109,000 and $140,000.

The company made a public relations splash and no money with the Roadster, but expects to have wider appeal with its lower-priced Model S sedan and its Model X sports-utility vehicle, which it says will reach customers in late 2013.

The Model S base model will be priced at about $57,000, before a $7,500 U.S. federal tax credit, for a car that can travel 160 miles (258 kilometers) on a full charge.

More popular, Musk said in an conference call with analysts, will be the Model S version that will be able to travel 230 miles (370 km) on a full charge. That version will cost $10,000 more. A version of the Model S to have a range of 300 miles (483 km) will cost another $10,000.

And that is before other optional features are added.

In the first five months of Model S sales, only the two higher-range versions will be offered, and most of them will be the 230-mile range vehicle, Musk said.

RESERVATIONS RISING

Tesla said that by the end of the third quarter it had reached 6,500 reservations for the Model S, which include a deposit of at least $5,000.

Musk said on the conference call that the pace of reservations was accelerating, which, he pointed out, has been done without advertising.

Musk said there are no plans to advertise the Model S until 2013 at the earliest, and perhaps later, unless production outstrips reservations before what is currently expected.

Morgan Stanley expects 2013 deliveries of the Model S of about 15,000 vehicles.

The SUV Model X, like the Model S also to be built at the company's production plant in Fremont, California, is on schedule, the company said. It also said 10,000 to 15,000 Model X vehicles will be produced in 2014 and will be priced comparably to the Model S sedan.

Tesla at the end of the third quarter said it had $334 million in cash on its balance sheet, up from $331 million at the end of the second quarter.

Tesla shares were up $1.54 to $30.25 after closing at $28.71 on Nasdaq. In its June 2010 initial public offering, Tesla shares sold for $17 each. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Gary Hill)