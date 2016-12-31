UPDATE 1-Tesla owner files lawsuit in California claiming sudden acceleration

(Adds comment from Tesla)
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 30 Tesla Motors Inc
was sued on Friday by a Model X owner who said his electric SUV
suddenly accelerated while being parked, causing it to crash
through the garage into the owner's living room, injuring the
driver and a passenger.
The Model X owner, Ji Chang Son, said that one night in
September, he slowly pulled into his driveway as his garage door
opened when the car suddenly sped forward.
"The vehicle spontaneously began to accelerate at full
power, jerking forward and crashing through the interior wall of
the garage, destroying several wooden support beams in the wall
and a steel sewer pipe, among other things, and coming to rest
in Plaintiffs' living room," the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in the Central
District of California, seeks class action status. It cites
seven other complaints registered in a database compiled by the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) dealing
with sudden acceleration without warning.
Tesla said in a statement that it had "conducted a thorough
investigation" of the claims made by Son.
"The evidence, including data from the car, conclusively
shows that the crash was the result of Mr. Son pressing the
accelerator pedal all the way to 100 percent," a Tesla
spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
Tesla said it has various ways to protect against pedal
misapplication, including using its Autopilot sensors to
distinguish between erroneous pedal application and normal
cases.
The lawsuit alleges product liability, negligence and
breaches of warranty, and seeks unspecified damages.
NHTSA did not return a phone call seeking verification of
the complaints in its database.
The luxury Model X, launched in late 2015 X, was Tesla's
first sport utility vehicle.
In its marketing, Tesla claims the Model X is the safest SUV
in history.
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Leslie Adler)