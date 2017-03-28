CORRECTED-Black Tesla worker says he faced racist taunts, violent threats

(Removes references to 'white' coworkers, paragraphs 1, 5;
complaint not specific on coworkers' race, paragraph 4)
By Daniel Wiessner
March 28 A black production worker at Tesla Inc
has filed a lawsuit claiming his job quickly turned
from "a dream come true" to a nightmare when he was subjected to
racial epithets and threats of violence from coworkers.
DeWitt Lambert says Tesla supervisors at the Fremont,
California, factory where he has worked building electric cars
since 2015 ignored his complaints about the harassment, even
after he showed them a video his coworkers made on his phone in
which they threatened to cut him up and send the pieces to his
family members. The lawsuit was filed on Monday in California
state court.
Lambert, 44, said other production workers routinely made
racist and sexually charged comments to him, and when he
complained, they falsely accused him of various infractions. He
also claims he was passed over for promotions because of his
race.
The races of Lambert's coworkers were not clear from the
complaint.
A Tesla spokesman, in a statement, said several employees
were fired after the company investigated Lambert's complaints
and that he is currently suspended with pay. But the company
also said Lambert was friendly with the coworkers he claims
harassed him before a falling out, and that he also used racial
epithets and made threats.
The spokesman said Lambert was promoted last year and did
not receive a second promotion because he posted a picture taken
inside the plant on Facebook, in violation of company policy.
"The lawsuit has been timed to coincide with a carefully
planned media blitz in an attempt to create a disingenuous
narrative that is at odds with the facts," said the spokesman,
who requested anonymity, citing company policy.
In his lawsuit, Lambert says other Tesla workers were not
disciplined after posting photos taken inside the plant on
social media. He claims Tesla violated California labor laws
prohibiting racial discrimination, harassment and retaliation,
and is seeking unspecified damages.
The complaint comes one month after a female Tesla engineer
filed a lawsuit in California state court claiming she was
sexually harassed, paid less than her male colleagues and passed
over for promotions because of her sex.
In October, a 69-year-old former Tesla engineer filed an age
discrimination lawsuit in federal court in San Francisco saying
he was unfairly criticized by younger supervisors and coworkers,
and ultimately fired, because of his age.
The recent case is Lambert v. Tesla Inc, California Superior
Court, Alameda County, No. RG17854515.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York, Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi and Dan Grebler)