Tesla owner files lawsuit in California claiming sudden acceleration

SAN FRANCISCO Dec 30 Tesla Motors Inc
was sued on Friday by a Model X owner who said his electric SUV
suddenly accelerated while being parked, causing it to crash
through the garage into owner's living room, injuring the driver
and a passenger.
The Model X owner, Ji Chang Son, said that one night in
September, he slowly pulled into his driveway as his garage door
opened when the car suddenly sped forward.
"The vehicle spontaneously began to accelerate at full
power, jerking forward and crashing through the interior wall of
the garage, destroying several wooden support beams in the wall
and a steel sewer pipe, among other things, and coming to rest
in Plaintiffs' living room," the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in the Central
District of California, seeks class action status. It cites
seven other complaints registered in a database compiled by the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) dealing
with sudden acceleration without warning.
The lawsuit alleges product liability, negligence and
breaches of warranty, and seeks unspecified damages.
Tesla did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
NHTSA did not return a phone call seeking verification.
The luxury Model X, launched in late 2015 X, was Tesla's
first sport utility vehicle.
In its marketing, Tesla claims the Model X is the safest SUV
in history.
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Leslie Adler)