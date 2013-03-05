Tesla Motors loses legal challenge over BBC's Roadster review

* Automaker argued it lost sales because of negative review
* Appeal court judge says there was no libel
LONDON, March 5 Tesla Motors Inc lost a
legal challenge in Britain on Tuesday against BBC television's
Top Gear motoring program, which had questioned the range
claimed by the manufacturer for its electric Roadster sports
car.
California-based Tesla was seeking to overturn an earlier
dismissal of its claim for libel and damages against the show,
arguing it had lost sales in Britain as a result of the report.
In a December 2008 program, Top Gear said the two-seat
Roadster fell short of its advertised range on a single charge.
Tesla argued the comments were defamatory because it had
"intentionally or recklessly grossly misled potential
purchasers."
Appeal Court Judge Martin Moore-Bick disagreed, saying the
comments did not libel Tesla.
He said viewers would recognise that Top Gear's high-speed
track testing was quite different to a normal driving style.
"It would be obvious to a reasonable viewer ... that the
range derived from track testing was not in any meaningful sense
the car's 'true range'," he said.
He also dismissed Tesla's claim for lost sales, saying it
was "quite unrealistic" to argue that its failure to sell an
additional 200 vehicles in the UK was entirely due to the show's
unfavourable review.
Tesla did not immediately reply to requests for comment on
the decision.
The ruling came after Tesla said it had lost about $100
million in sales and cancelled orders due a story in the New
York Times about a different vehicle model.
Tesla said in February it expects to record its first profit
in the first quarter of 2013, after posting a net loss of $89.9
million in the fourth quarter.