Mexican engineers flood Tesla hiring event in Monterrey

| MONTERREY, Mexico
MONTERREY, Mexico May 6 Engineers from across
Mexico streamed into a cramped hotel lobby in the industrial
city of Monterrey for a chance of a job with the U.S. electric
vehicle maker Tesla Inc, which is looking south of the
border for talent in short supply at home.
The fair was held at a delicate time for American firms
hiring abroad as President Donald Trump reviews immigration
rules for bringing high-skilled foreign workers to the United
States, part of a "buy American, hire American" policy.
Tesla, which prides itself on its "Made in America"
credentials, had scheduled interviews with an unknown number of
Mexican candidates on Friday and was slated to screen other
prospective employees over the weekend at the closed-door event.
The Silicon Valley automaker is recruiting in the United
States' neighbor for work on robotics and other automated
equipment at its Fremont, California factory, where it aims to
build 500,000 cars a year by 2018, a six-fold increase from
2016. The factory will build Tesla's upcoming Model 3.
Mexico boasts a substantial pool of experienced
manufacturing engineers, with 19 automotive plants owned by
global automakers including General Motors Co, Ford Motor
Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Volkswagen
.
A steady tide of hopefuls showed up at the event unannounced
and without an appointment, some having traveled hundreds of
kilometers, mistakenly thinking it was an open recruiting fair.
Several dozen were turned away.
Tesla gave them a brief explanation about the mix-up, said
those being interviewed were often already weeks into their
application processes, and directed them to email their resumes,
according to more than a dozen mechanical, mechatronic,
electrical and chemical engineers that Reuters spoke with
outside the event.
Representatives from Tesla headquarters in California and
recruiters in Monterrey declined to comment on the event or the
company's hiring plans in Mexico. Reporters were escorted off
the premises by security.
'THE FUTURE OF MOBILITY'
The call from a top U.S. company to Mexican engineers
contrasts with the White House's cooler stance toward both
Mexico and high-skilled immigrants.
In his first days in office, Trump pressured U.S. companies
to stop moving manufacturing and jobs to lower cost Mexico. He
also wants to overhaul a visa system that he says replaces
Americans with workers from other countries, but shortages of
engineers make it hard for technology companies to hire only
Americans.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is himself an immigrant from
South Africa who sits on Trump's business advisory council.
Tesla has been actively hiring in the past few months for
assembly-line jobs at its Fremont plant, but has found that
manufacturing engineers are in even shorter supply than software
engineers in Silicon Valley.
Despite being turned away at the Monterrey event, most of
the engineers, some with 20 years of experience under their
belts, other fresh out of college, remained optimistic about
their prospects. By evening the lobby of the Grand Fiesta
Americana hotel in the northern city was abuzz with prospective
candidates cradling beige folders holding their resumes.
Word spread quickly after a recruiting poster was published
on LinkedIn by Tesla's senior technical recruiter, David
Johnson, listing 15 types of engineers the company would be
seeking at the event in Monterrey. The post was picked up by
foreign and Mexican media and also redistributed by local
government on social media.
One mechanical engineer, who boasted of several years of
research and development work at a foreign automaker in Mexico,
made the 1,000 kilometer journey from near Mexico City, one of
many who traveled from afar in the hopes of securing an
interview.
"Tesla is an innovative company, it's offering the future of
mobility," said the engineer, who like almost all those
consulted by Reuters asked not to be named so as to not
jeopardize their chances with the prospective employer.
For the emerging talent, the lure of Tesla was undisputed.
"It's a project that has a big future, these are the cars of
the new era," said Nadia Marrufo, a 22-year-old chemical
engineer specializing in industrial processes.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
and Mary Milliken)