Tesla sues Michigan officials over state bar on sales

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 Tesla Motors Inc filed suit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Michigan against Governor Rick Snyder and other state officials over the state's refusal to allow the Palo Alto, California automaker to sell vehicles directly to consumers.
The suit comes days after the state rejected the electric vehicle manufacturer's application to directly sell vehicles to consumers. Unlike other automakers, Tesla does not sell vehicles through franchised dealers. Tesla's suit says it is seeking on an expedited basis an order that it is "entitled to a vehicle dealer license." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.