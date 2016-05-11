Tesla says it has not finalized 2017 Model 3 design

| SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT May 10 Tesla Motors Inc
said on Tuesday the design of its new Model 3 has not
been finalized, even though the electric car maker expects to
begin building the mass-market sedan within the next 18 months.
Tesla's plans to expand its Fremont, California factory are
still in process and some aspects of procuring and making parts
for the Model 3 have yet to be determined, the company said in
its quarterly financial report.
The Model 3, whose projected starting price of $35,000 is
less than half of the luxury Model S sedan, is intended to
dramatically boost Tesla's production volume and revenue, and
help the company eventually turn a profit.
Tesla has missed many of its key production deadlines,
including launches of the Model S and Model X sport utility
vehicle, because of quality and supply issues.
"We are currently evaluating, qualifying and selecting our
suppliers" for the Model 3, Tesla said in the report filed with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk last week jolted investors
with the news that he planned to accelerate production at the
Fremont plant, which is now targeted to build 500,000 vehicles
in 2018, two years ahead of schedule.
The accelerated production schedule is "aggressive,"
Barclays analyst Brian Johnson said in a phone interview on
Tuesday. "Finalizing the design work, and lining up the
suppliers and launching in one and a half years seems not
possible."
On a conference call with analysts last week, Musk
acknowledged that the Model 3 design was not complete, saying it
would take another 6-9 weeks to complete engineering decisions.
An initial rush of 325,000 Model 3 reservations, each
accompanied by a refundable $1,000 deposit, could persuade Tesla
to raise additional funds to help finance the accelerated
production.
Tesla appeared to be conserving cash in the first quarter as
it struggled to cope with parts shortages and early quality
problems on the Model X, the financial filing showed.
With an operating loss of $248 million, free cash flow
dipped to a negative $466 million, even as Tesla slashed capital
spending nearly in half.
But the company said in the filing it expected to ramp up
capital spending later this year and could spend more than $2
billion in the next three quarters, including more than $500
million to begin production of vehicle battery cells at its
Reno, Nevada plant by year-end.
Tesla boosted its cash position to $1.4 billion as of March
31, after drawing down more than $400 million from a revolving
credit line.
