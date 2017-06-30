FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesla may have Model 3-related news on Sunday -Musk
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月30日 / 下午2点03分 / 1 天前

Tesla may have Model 3-related news on Sunday -Musk

1 分钟阅读

June 30 (Reuters) - Electric car maker Tesla Inc may have an announcement related to the release date of its first mass-market Model 3 sedan on Sunday.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said there would be "News on Sunday", in reply to a tweet by Sydney-based Douglas Bailey who asked Musk to end the speculation on the Model 3 release date. (bit.ly/2sYEhOE)

Musk had said in May that Tesla was on track to begin production of the Model 3 sedan in July. The car will be priced at about $35,000.

Tesla expects to produce over 5,000 Model 3s per week by the end of this year and 10,000 vehicles per week "at some point in 2018".

Musk had said the car will first be offered only with two-wheel drive and that the all-wheel drive version will likely arrive early next year. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

