FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Tesla's Musk says Model 3 passed regulatory requirements for production
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
中国财经
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
时事要闻
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
国际财经
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月3日 / 早上6点03分 / 2 天前

Tesla's Musk says Model 3 passed regulatory requirements for production

1 分钟阅读

July 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's high-volume Model 3 sedan passed all regulatory requirements for production two weeks ahead of schedule, Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday night.

Musk said in May that Tesla was on track to begin production of the $35,000 Model 3 in July.

Tesla expects to produce over 5,000 Model 3s per week by the end of this year and 10,000 vehicles per week "at some point in 2018".

Reuters reported in February that the electric carmaker had shut down production at its California assembly plant for a week for production of the Model 3 sedan, in order to meet its target of starting production in July. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below