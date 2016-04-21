Tesla CEO Musk: almost 400,000 orders received for new Model 3

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
OSLO, April 21 Electric car manufacturer Tesla Motors has received almost 400,000 orders for its latest car, the model 3 sedan, its CEO said on Thursday.
"We are now almost at 400,000 orders for the model 3," Elon Musk told a conference held in the Norwegian capital. He added that the interest in the model had "surprised even us".
On April 7, the company said it had received over 325,000 reservations for the model 3. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering