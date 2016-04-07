Tesla says gets over 325,000 reservations for new Model 3 sedan

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Electric car maker Tesla Inc said on Thursday it has received more than 325,000 reservations for its new Model 3 sedan.
The reservations, which can be can be done by paying a refundable deposit of $1,000, correspond to about $14 billion in implied future sales, the company said. (bit.ly/1oFkduW) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.