Tesla says gets over 325,000 reservations for new Model 3 sedan

April 7 Electric car maker Tesla Inc said on Thursday it has received more than 325,000 reservations for its new Model 3 sedan.

The reservations, which can be can be done by paying a refundable deposit of $1,000, correspond to about $14 billion in implied future sales, the company said. (bit.ly/1oFkduW) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)