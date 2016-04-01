Tesla Model 3 to go into production in 2017 -CEO Musk

BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners, Rockies Express Pipeline announce Ultra Resources settlement
* Tallgrass Energy Partners and Rockies Express pipeline announce Ultra Resources settlement
HAWTHORNE, California, March 31 Tesla Motors gave a sneak preview Thursday of its $35,000 electric car that is critical to the Silicon Valley auto maker's growth plans and soaring stock value.
Chief Executive Elon Musk said the model 3, with a minimum range of 215 miles per charge, would go into production in 2017. Musk said 115,000 pre-orders had already been taken for the car. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage, Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Tallgrass Energy Partners and Rockies Express pipeline announce Ultra Resources settlement
BOSTON, Jan 17 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has been no fan of Institutional Shareholder Services and once called investors "lazy" if they cast votes in corporate elections based on recommendations from the leading proxy adviser or its rival.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.