Tesla Model 3 to go into production in 2017 -CEO Musk

HAWTHORNE, California, March 31 Tesla Motors gave a sneak preview Thursday of its $35,000 electric car that is critical to the Silicon Valley auto maker's growth plans and soaring stock value.

Chief Executive Elon Musk said the model 3, with a minimum range of 215 miles per charge, would go into production in 2017. Musk said 115,000 pre-orders had already been taken for the car. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage, Editing by Clarence Fernandez)