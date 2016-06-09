Tesla Motors introduces two less-costly Model S versions

June 9 Tesla Motors Inc said on Thursday it would offer two less-costly versions of its electric Model S sedan, starting at $66,000 in the U.S. market.

The current Model S starts around $76,000 and is often delivered to customers at a price of about $100,000.

Prices are before tax incentives are applied.

The new versions, the Model S 60 and the Model S 60D, will have slightly less range and a smaller battery pack than the Model S.

The S 60 and S60D battery pack provides 60 kilowatt-hours, compared with the S's 75 KWh.

The newer models will have a range of more than 200 miles, Tesla said in a statement. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)