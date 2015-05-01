Tesla unveils suite of batteries for homes, businesses

HAWTHORNE, Calif., April 30 Tesla Motors Inc
Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled Tesla Energy - a
suite of batteries for homes, businesses and utilities - a
highly-anticipated plan to expand its business beyond electric
vehicles.
Tesla will build stationary energy storage systems using the
same basic batteries it will produce for its vehicles at a large
factory the company is building in Nevada.
Musk made the announcement at an event near Los Angeles on
Thursday evening.
(Reporting By Nichola Groom and Ismail Shakil; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)