BRIEF-Tesla could sustain demand of 1,000 units a week for Model S

LOS ANGELES Feb 19 Tesla Motors Inc

* CEO Musk says two years from now company could sustain demand of around 1,000 units a week for Model S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
