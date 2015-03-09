Tesla shedding jobs in China as sales target missed

BEIJING, March 9 High-end electric vehicle maker
Tesla Motors Inc on Monday said it is cutting jobs in
China under a restructuring plan launched earlier this year,
after missing a sales target in the world's biggest car market.
Tesla declined to specify how many jobs would be cut, and
did not comment on a report in the Economic Observer newspaper
last week that it was eliminating 30 percent of its staff or
about 180 of its 600 employees in China.
Some positions are being eliminated while others are added,
but overall headcount has gone down in a restructuring drive
that was announced earlier this year, Tesla spokesman Gary Tao
said. The staffing changes are already nearly complete, he said.
"The first strategy is to build up a strong and efficient
team to respond more quickly to the market, so this is part of
the effort to implement that strategy," Tao said.
China sales have underperformed aggressive targets set by
the company, and Chief Executive Elon Musk is prepared to fire
overseas executives if they fail to turn around operations in
the country, Reuters reported last month, citing sources with
knowledge of the matter.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Stephen Coates)