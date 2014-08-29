版本:
Tesla Motors, China Unicom to build charging facilities in 120 Chinese cities

SHANGHAI Aug 29 U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Motors said on Friday that it would partner with mobile carrier China Unicom to build electric car charging facilities in 120 Chinese cities.

The companies aim to build charging posts at 400 China Unicom outlets in 120 cities, and will also build super charging stations in 20 Chinese cities, Tesla's China spokeswoman Peggy Yang said. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; Editing by Ryan Woo)
