Tesla Motors, China Unicom to build charging facilities in 120 Chinese cities

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 25
April 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI Aug 29 U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Motors said on Friday that it would partner with mobile carrier China Unicom to build electric car charging facilities in 120 Chinese cities.
The companies aim to build charging posts at 400 China Unicom outlets in 120 cities, and will also build super charging stations in 20 Chinese cities, Tesla's China spokeswoman Peggy Yang said. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; Editing by Ryan Woo)
WASHINGTON, April 24 U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday his agency will impose new anti-subsidy duties averaging 20 percent on Canadian softwood lumber imports, a move that escalates a long-running trade dispute between the two countries.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, who plays a Silicon Valley tycoon in the new film "The Circle" about a powerful social media company, teased Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey on Monday that he may have been inspiration for the part.