UPDATE 1-Tesla enters into $500 mln credit facility

(Adds details, shares)
June 12 Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc
said on Friday that along with its subsidiary, Tesla
Motors Netherlands B.V., it had entered into a $500 million
senior secured asset-based revolving credit agreement.
The agreement was signed with a group of banks, including
Deutsche Bank, Bank of America, the company said. (1.usa.gov/1L5WCgc)
The company may increase the total commitments under the
facility by up to $250 million, Tesla said.
The agreement also provides for a $100 million letter of
credit sub-facility and a $40 million swingline loan
sub-facility, Tesla said.
The loans may be used for working capital and general
corporate purposes, the company said.
Tesla said in May that it planned a total of $1.5 billion in
capital spending this year, primarily on buying production tools
for the Model X, completing its large battery "gigafactory" in
Nevada, and for other facilities.
In May, the company unveiled Tesla Energy - storage systems
or batteries for homes, companies and utilities aimed at
expanding its business beyond electric vehicles.
Shares of the Silicon Valley-based electric car maker closed
down about 0.3 percent at $250.69 on the Nasdaq. The stock rose
marginally in after-market trading on Friday.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Simon Jennings)