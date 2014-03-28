US regulator closes investigation into Tesla Model S sedan fires

March 28 U.S. safety regulators said they had closed an investigation into electric sports car maker Tesla Motors Inc's popular Model S sedans.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigations into the company's Model S luxury electric cars in November after three cars caught fire.

"A defect trend has not been identified," the regulator said on its website. (r.reuters.com/tyn97v)

"The closing of the investigation does not constitute a finding by NHTSA that a safety-related defect does not exist." (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)