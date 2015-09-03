版本:
Ex-Tesla engineer charged with illegally accessing employee evaluations

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 3 A former Tesla Motors engineer has been charged in federal court with felony computer intrusion for accessing his manager's email account, sharing employee evaluations with others and posting confidential information on the Web.

Nima Kalbasi, a 28-year-old Canadian, then "tried to harm Tesla's reputation and credibility by making false and misleading comments," the FBI said in a statement on Thursday.

Kalbasi appeared in U.S. District Court in San Jose on August 27, the FBI said. A lawyer for Kalbasi declined to comment. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage and Dan Levine; Editing by Dan Grebler)

