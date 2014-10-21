Michigan becomes 5th U.S. state to thwart direct Tesla car sales

DETROIT Oct 21 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder
signed a bill on Tuesday that will keep electric carmaker Tesla
Motors Inc from selling its cars directly to consumers
in the state, home to the biggest U.S. automakers.
Snyder said in a letter to members of the state House of
Representatives on Tuesday that the measure merely "clarifies"
existing law not to allow direct manufacturer-to-consumer retail
sales. Those sales, he said, must be made through franchised
dealers.
Michigan becomes the fifth U.S. state to keep Tesla from
easily selling cars directly to consumers, joining Texas, New
Jersey, Arizona and Maryland, according to Tesla.
In all of those states except Michigan, Tesla operates
"galleries" where consumers can view Tesla cars but cannot
discuss prices, take test drives or order cars.
Michigan has gone a step further, said Diarmuid O'Connell,
Tesla vice president of business development, and will not allow
even the informational galleries.
Tesla, which has challenged some of the long-held
conventions of auto industry, wants to set up its own sleek
stores rather than to sell through a franchised dealer network.
The Michigan measure, passed 38-0 in the state's Senate and
106-1 in the House, does not mention Tesla by name. But,
O'Connell said, the legislation clearly is addressed to the
company.
O'Connell said the bill was pushed through the legislature
without chance for public debate because well-connected auto
dealers did not want a public airing of the state's policy.
O'Connell and Tesla general counsel Todd Maron said they
were pleased that Snyder, in his letter to state legislators,
said, "A healthy, open discussion can and should be had over
whether the current business model in Michigan should be
changed."
Maron said the company has the option to sue Michigan but
can also wait until the next full legislative session for a
public debate on the issue.
"We expect to be back in Michigan very, very soon to have an
open debate," said Maron, who added that in other states where
such debates have taken place, Tesla has won.
"Usually when this debate takes place in public, the right
outcome happens," said Maron.
Detroit-based General Motors Co on Tuesday said it
supported the new measure to "help ensure that all automotive
manufacturers follow the same rules."
Tesla has 54 galleries and stores in 21 states.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)