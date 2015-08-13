UPDATE 3-Musk to invest $20 mln in Tesla's $500 mln share sale

(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Sagarika Jaisinghani and Arunima Banerjee
Aug 13 Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk
will invest $20 million as part of the company's $500 million
stock offering in a show of confidence at a time when the
electric car maker is burning through cash.
Tesla said on Thursday it would use the proceeds from the
sale to help fund its upcoming Model 3 project and its battery
gigafactory in Nevada. (bit.ly/1TuIQJa)
Musk is telling the market "I'm putting my money where my
mouth is", Jefferies & Co analyst Dan Dolev said. "He did it so
he kind of shows that he leads by example."
The offering of 2.1 million shares, Tesla's first equity
sale in more than two years, comes a week after the company
reported a larger quarterly loss and said it may raise more cash
to offset heavy spending.
Tesla's shares rose as much as 3.5 percent, before giving up
some gains to trade up 0.8 percent on Thursday afternoon. Up to
Wednesday's close, they had fallen 12 percent since Aug. 5 when
Tesla reported results.
Tesla, which has been losing more than $4,000 on every Model
S electric sedan it sells, had $1.15 billion in cash and
equivalents as of June 30, down from $1.91 billion as of Dec.
31.
The company said in a filing that it assumed the shares
would be priced at Wednesday's closing price of $238.17. The
stock is expected to be priced after the market closes.
Musk, who is buying about 84,000 shares in the offering, is
already the company's largest shareholder with a 22.25 percent
stake as of Dec. 31, according to Reuters data. On that basis,
the latest purchase will slightly reduce his holding.
Tesla had 127.1 million shares outstanding as of July 30.
The company has said its Model 3 vehicle, which will compete
with BMW's 3 Series sedans, will go on sale in 2017.
The offering's underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up
to $75 million of additional shares, Tesla said.
Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley are lead joint
book-running managers for the offering, while J.P. Morgan and
Deutsche Bank Securities are additional book-running managers.
BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities are
co-managers.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Arunima Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh and Ted Kerr)