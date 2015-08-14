Tesla raises share offering to $642.5 mln

Aug 14 Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc said it was looking to raise about $642.5 million through a share sale, above the $500 million it announced on Thursday.

The company said on Friday it would offer about 2.7 million shares at $242 per share. (bit.ly/1J447y5)

Chief Executive Elon Musk will maintain his investment of $20 million in the offering, Tesla said.

The automaker said on Thursday it would sell 2.1 million shares. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)