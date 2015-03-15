Tesla to reveal software update for Model S range on Thursday

BRIEF-AC Immune SA reports qtrly loss per share CHF 0.17
* Qtrly total revenues CHF 2.0 million versus. CHF 0.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 15 Tesla Motors Inc will present a software update to its Model S vehicle at a news conference on Thursday that is designed to quell fears that drivers will run out of power for their cars, company Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Sunday.
"Tesla press conf at 9am on Thurs. About to end range anxiety ... via OTA software update. Affects entire Model S fleet," Musk said in a tweet from his verified account.
"Range anxiety" is commonly referred to as the concern that auto batteries will run out of power and cannot be recharged quickly.
Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)
May 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Siteone Landscape Supply Inc - intends to amend its existing $297 million term loan facility maturing on April 29, 2022