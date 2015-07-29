Tesla offering $1,000 referral bounty on Model S sales

DETROIT, July 29 Tesla Motors Inc will
offer a $1,000 bounty to Model S owners and buyers who take
advantage of word-of-mouth referrals of the electric cars, Chief
Executive Elon Musk said Wednesday.
The referral bounty will be available to those who buy new
Tesla sedans - and those who refer them - through October 31.
Musk said the program, if deemed successful, could be extended
to sales of used cars.
Such a referral program is unusual but not unprecedented
among traditional automakers and their franchised dealers.
Musk, in a conference call with reporters, described the
referral program as "a guerilla tactic against car dealers in
certain states" that do not permit Tesla to sell its luxury
electric cars directly to customers.
Tesla operates its own stores but does not use franchised
dealers. Nor does it do traditional advertising and marketing,
although Musk said the company may change that policy in the
future.
Musk said it costs about $2,000 more to sell a Tesla Model S
through one of the company stores than directly to the customer.
"If we can amplify word of mouth, then we don't need to open
as many new stores in the future," he said in a letter to Tesla
owners announcing the referral plan.
Under the program, buyers will get $1,000 off the purchase
price and referring owners will get a $1,000 credit toward the
purchase of another car or parts and service.
Musk said owners who refer 10 buyers will be able to
purchase at a discounted price a limited-edition "Founders
Series" Model X, the new crossover that is slated to go into
production this fall at the company's Fremont, California
factory.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)