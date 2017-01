May 6 Tesla Motors Inc should have "really good" cash flow in the fourth quarter, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday during a first-quarter earnings conference call with analysts.

Tesla Chief Financial Officer Deepak Ahuja said the company will be cash-flow positive in the fourth quarter this year.

Tesla's cash reserves fell to $1.5 billion as of March 31 from $1.9 billion at the end of 2014. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Ken Wills)