Other automakers to challenge Tesla in over-the-air software upgrades

| DETROIT, Sept 19
DETROIT, Sept 19 Electric carmaker Tesla Motors
Inc on Friday announced it is rolling out a software
upgrade over-the-air to its current Model S owners, a unique
ability that other automakers are expected to offer within a few
years.
Tesla, based in Silicon Valley, has completed more than a
dozen over-the-air software upgrades since the Model S was first
sold in mid-2012, said Egil Juliussen, director of research for
automotive electronic technology for IHS Automotive.
Juliussen said other automakers have completed some
over-the-air software upgrades but only on an experimental
basis.
Normally, when an automaker wants to upgrade software in
on-board computers in cars that are already on the road, owners
must bring vehicles to dealerships.
Tesla is able to upgrade software remotely, similar to
software updates on smartphones.
About 30,000 vehicles have been updated over the air this
year, almost all by Tesla. By 2020, a full one-fifth, or about
22 million new vehicles globally, will have the ability to
accept software upgrades over-the-air, said Juliussen.
Juliussen said by 2015, over-the-air software upgrades to
cars already in consumer hands will expand to 230,000 and reach
1 million in 2016.
"The cost savings alone will make it very attractive for the
auto manufacturers to use over-the-air software upgrades," said
Juliussen.
Automakers are expected, he said, to team up with software
developers for over-the-air communication with the vehicles they
have sold.
Three privately held software firms are in the lead in this
venture, he said. They are Red Bend Software, based in Waltham,
Massachusetts; Symphony Teleca Corp based in Silicon Valley; and
Arynga, based in San Diego.
He said that it can cost $400 to $500 every time an owner
brings a car into a dealership for a software upgrade. Doing so
remotely will cut those costs dramatically, and dealers will not
have to purchase as much equipment, Juliussen said.
For the current upgrade, Tesla Model S owners will be
notified of the availability of it and will be asked to select a
time for it to be downloaded, which takes several hours, Tesla
spokeswoman Alexis Georgeson said.
Tesla, which connects to its cars through a 3G network of
AT&T Inc, is calling the latest upgrade announced on
Friday "Software v6.0." Tesla is rolling out the upgrades in
North America and Europe now, and within a few weeks will be
performing them for owners in its other markets, China, Hong
Kong and Japan.
Among the new features being added in the current upgrade to
the Model S are traffic-based navigation and commuting advice
and remote starting by using a mobile phone.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)