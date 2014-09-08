版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 8日 星期一 15:53 BJT

Tesla CEO: wouldn't be surprised if future deal with Toyota

TOKYO, Sept 8 Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Monday that he would not be surprised if there was a significant deal with Toyota Motor Corp in the next two to three years, though there were no definitive plans.

Tesla was supplying batteries for certain RAV4 electric vehicles but that programme was expected to end this year. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐