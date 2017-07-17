FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
Tesla adds two to board, including James Murdoch
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
深度分析
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
国际财经
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月17日 / 晚上9点20分 / 1 天内

Tesla adds two to board, including James Murdoch

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 17 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Monday that it had appointed two new directors to its board, including Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Chief Executive James Murdoch, increasing its board size to nine.

Linda Johnson Rice, who heads Ebony Magazine publisher Johnson Publishing Co, was the other director named to the board. (bit.ly/2vb5oFq)

Earlier this month, the company's investors approved all five of its proposals, including one that shot down a move to make its directors stand for re-election each year.

Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds had urged fellow Tesla shareholders to vote for a proposal aimed at the declassification of the company's board, arguing that "annual accountability can lead to increased company performance."

Tesla, led by Elon Musk, has been betting big on its mass-market Model 3, the first deliveries of which are expected to begin next week.

Tesla shares were slightly down after the bell on Monday. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below