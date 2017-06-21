Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months

| June 20
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its
autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than
six months since joining the electric carmaker.
"Chris just wasn't the right fit for Tesla, and we've
decided to make a change," a Tesla spokeswoman told Reuters in
an email on Tuesday.
"Turns out that Tesla isn't a good fit for me after all,"
Lattner, who worked at Apple Inc for more than a
decade before joining Tesla in January, tweeted. "I'm interested
to hear about interesting roles for a seasoned engineering
leader!"
Tesla said it hired Andrej Karpathy as director of
artificial intelligence and Tesla Vision team, the spokeswoman
said.
Karpathy, who most recently worked as a research scientist
at OpenAI, will directly report to Chief Executive Elon Musk.
Karpathy will work closely with Jim Keller, who now has
overall responsibility for autopilot hardware and software, she
added.
Electrek.co website earlier reported Lattner's exit.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)