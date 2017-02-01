Tesla drops 'Motors' from name as CEO Musk looks beyond cars

Feb 1 Tesla Motors Inc changed its name
to "Tesla Inc" as Chief Executive Elon Musk looks to transform
the Silicon Valley firm from an electric car maker to a
diversified energy products company.
In October, Musk unveiled solar-powered roof tiles that
eliminate the need for traditional panels and a longer-lasting
home battery illustrating the benefits of combining his electric
car and battery maker with solar installer SolarCity Corp.
Tesla won approval in November from its shareholders to
acquire SolarCity, for a stock swap deal worth about $2 billion,
in which Musk was the largest shareholder.
The new name is effective Feb 1, Tesla said in a filing on
Wednesday. (bit.ly/2jD2Mcv)
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani
Ghosh)