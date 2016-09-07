Dutchman dies in Tesla crash; firefighters feared electrocution

| AMSTERDAM, Sept 7
AMSTERDAM, Sept 7 A Dutchman died on Wednesday
after his Tesla collided with a tree, according to
local authorities, and it took firefighters hours to remove his
body from the vehicle due to fears they could be electrocuted.
The cause of the crash on a highway about 40 kilometres east
of Amsterdam was not known. Photos of the crash scene published
by local media showed the back of the car mostly intact but its
front smashed in and parts strewn about.
Tesla said it was "working with the authorities to establish
the facts of the incident" and would publish its findings as
soon as they were available. A spokeswoman said it was not known
whether the car was using "autopilot", Tesla's driving
assistance technology, at the time of the crash, and that would
form part of the investigation.
A fatal crash of a Tesla Model S in the United States
earlier this year knocked the company's shares and raised
concerns about whether automated driving technology was being
released to consumers safely.
The Dutch vehicle regulator RDW is the authority which
issues road worthiness certificates for Teslas in Europe.
Fire department spokesman Ronald Boer said guidelines for
dealing with electric car crashes were well established in the
Netherlands. But due to the nature and severity of the wreckage,
firefighters could not be certain whether the car might be under
high voltage.
Newspaper De Telegraaf reported the car's battery was
broken, and part of it caught fire and was difficult to
extinguish. Part of the battery remained inside the car, the
paper said, leading to the fears of electrocution.
De Boer said since firefighters were certain the victim had
died immediately after the crash, it did not make sense for
rescue workers to take unneeded risks in recovering his body.
Specialists from Tesla's offices in the south of the country
were called in for advice, arriving five hours after the crash.
The scene was judged safe and the man's body was then cut
free from the wreck without further incident.
"We know a lot about electric cars, but there are always
going to be cases where something unexpected happens," Boer
said. "There are going to be educational moments."
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Additional reporting by Laurence
Frost and Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)